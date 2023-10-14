Vijayawada: Lay focus on skill development & multi-disciplinary curriculum

Vijayawada : Prof Partha Bhattacharjee of SRM University said that focus should be on internship, skill development, multidisciplinary curriculum and academic bank of credits for the effective implementation of New Education Policy-2020.

He was addressing the round table conference on ‘New Education Policy-2020-Challenges in implementation of higher education’ at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College organised in association with the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) at the college premises on Friday.

Earlier, Dr V Narasimha Rao, head of department of Business Management introduced the theme of the round table conference.

College principal Dr AV Ratna Prasad, presiding over the conference, dwelt at length on the importance of resources and how to optimise them. “One must keep in mind the expectations of stakeholders and the future generations. All higher educational institutions should be well prepared to face the challenges in implementing the National Education Policy. Dr T Srinivas, professor from Yogi Vemana University said that the success of NEP would depend upon the manufacturing sector.

Vice-president of AIMS southern region Dr P Narayana Reddy delivering the keynote address elaborated on the salient features of NEP and the old educational policy. The Central government is bent on improving the quality of education. He spoke at length on the trillion-dollar economy, introduction of multidisciplinary curriculum and total change in the formation of higher educational institutions and also change the mindset of the teachers and students.

During the panel discussions, Prof Rajesh Chowdary of PB Siddhartha College suggested the importance of information and communication technology and the industrial needs.

Earlier, MBA faculty Ruchi Shukla invited the guests onto the dais and P Sridhar compered the panel discussion. The Deans, the heads of various departments, VRSEC faculty, MBA students and others participated.