Vijayawada: Legendary actor SV Ranga Rao remembered

Vijayawada: Paying glowing tributes to the yesteryear actor SV Ranga Rao at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the senior actor had been an inspiration to many a budding artistes in the film industry.

Participating in the 47th death anniversary of the legendary actor, the MLA said that there would be no replacement for the actor like SV Ranga Rao who enacted a variety of roles in mythological, folk, social, historical movies during his lifetime.

It is not possible to imagine anyone in the roles of Ghatotkachudu, Ravana Brahma, Duryodhanudu and others, he said.

Though he was not physically present among us, he would remain forever in the minds of cine lovers, the MLA added. Malladi Vishnu complemented the cultural organisation Kala Manjari and Andhra Academy for organising such a programme in the memory of the legendary actor and presenting Swarna Kankanam to Pillutla Lakshmikanta Sarma.

Corporator Adapa Seshu, RajanalaBabji, Vemula Hajarattaiah Gupta, PVL Narasimham and others also participated.