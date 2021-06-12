Vijayawada: Lockdown shatters hopes of mango farmers

Vijayawada: Mango farmers of Krishna district experienced a bitter year this summer due to the impact of second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown being implemented in the State and other parts of the country.



Mangoes grown in the district particularly in Nuzvid revenue division are rich in quality. The delicious Banginapalli variety mangoes have very high demand in North Indian States. Mango was cultivated in over 70,000 hectares in the district this season. Farmers spend between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per acre on cultivation.

When the crop reached the harvesting stage by the end of April and May, the second wave of corona pandemic reached its zenith in several North Indian States causing deaths and suffering to lakhs of families. Consequently, mango traders from Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and other States did not procure the fruit from Vijayawada/Nuzvid. The mango farmers also could not get labourers to work in the mango gardens due to lockdown.

This has resulted in mango prices falling drastically. They have gone down from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per tonne in March/April to Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per tonne by the end of May. The price depends on the size of the fruit and quality. The prize of the smaller variety further fell to Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per tonne.

Ch Srinivasulu, assistant director of horticulture, Nuzvid, said the mango farmers suffered huge losses this year due to Covid pandemic and lockdown. He said the traders and middlemen from North Indian States did not come to the district for placing orders. Consequently, the mango farmers have sold the crop in local markets at low price when compared to that offered bynthe traders from the North Indian States and cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

He said mango farmers get profits when they sell the crop in other States and other countries at not less than Rs 40,000 per tonne. Mango production was estimated at 3,70,000 tonnes this year. Only 90 tonnes were exported to other countries and exports to other States are very less this year compared to the previous year, the assistant director pointed out .

A mango farmer in Musunuru village, G Srikanth, said the ryots sustained huge losses due to lockdown and low quality of output. He said the farmers were left with no choice but to sell the output at the market price within the State.

Weather also played a spoiled sport this year. Due to heavy rains last year, the moisture levels were very high in mango gardens. On an average, mango farmers spend between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 per acre for cultivation.

But, the selling price was very low this year due to lockdown and lack of exports to other States. The second wave of Covid ruined the nation and its economy. Mango farmers are no exemption.