Vijayawada: Machavaram has biggest, only government degree college

Vijayawada: Machavaram, partially located on hill areas, has good infrastructure facilities like CC roads, drinking water supply etc and very good residential location. The colony has easy accessibility to all locations, good public transport connectivity.



The speciality of Machavaram is that the only and the biggest Government Degree College in Vijayawada city is located here.

The colony, one of the biggest colonies located on Eluru road in the city, is hub of educational institutions, tuition points and schools. The area is bustling with trading activity on Eluru road with supermarkets, medical shops, restaurants, eateries, scores of grocery shops and other commercial establishments.

Scores of big apartments were built in the colony during the last four decades transforming it into densely populated areas.

The colony has good infrastructure facilities, which makes it look like a posh area. The colony has wide roads, lush green trees in many streets, adequate drinking water supply and other facilities like underground drainage, street lighting.

The colony residents have easy access to Eluru and excellent bus connectivity to various parts of the city and outskirts. Demand for rented houses is very high in Machavaram due to its location and good infrastructure facilities.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had spent crores of rupees for laying CC roads and for taking up other development works. It seems that the colony residents have passion for growing trees and plants as there are several hundred trees in the colony. This transformed the area into a decent colony with roads, trees and cleanliness.

Dasanjaneya temple located in Machavaram down is one of the biggest temples in the city attracting large number of devotees.

