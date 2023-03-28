Vijayawada: Mechanic's quest for innovation results in solar powered car

Vijayawada: The increasing prices of petrol drove a smalltime mechanic with Class X qualification to search for alternative fuel which finally resulted in a solar power-driven car.



Yadala Venkatanarayana of Tenali of Guntur district working as a mechanic in a private company and fond of new innovations started working on battery driven two-wheelers and developed an electric bike first. He erected solar panels on roof top of his house to run fan, TV and fridge besides charging his electrical two-wheeler.

The mechanic at first as part of his experiments developed an old autorickshaw as solar powered auto to come out of charging problems which is in use for one year and dismantled it later.

Continuing his quest for innovations in solar power, Venkatanarayana purchased an old Reva car from in Vijayawada. Now to solve the charging problem for the battery driven car, he set up 300 watt solar panels on his car roof and is using it. The solar powered car turned an attraction to people of Tenali.

Speaking to The Hans India, Venatanarayana said that he wants to continue his innovations in solar power but money has become a major constraint. He said that he wants to set up solar sheet on his car removing the existing solar panels which are occupying major space. When the roof top solar sheet was arranged on the car, it gives a pleasant look without spoiling the beauty of the car. Venkatanarayana said farmers will get benefit in a big way if solar power is used for agricultural pump sets using BLDC motors. He said that he developed a regeneration design which can be used as a fast charger also. He predicts that the future is more for electric vehicles and revolutionary changes are coming up in batteries too. Likewise, the demand for solar powered vehicles will also be increased.