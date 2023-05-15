Vijayawada: Medical camp concludes

Vijayawada(NTR district): Special Chief Secretary (Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education) MT Krishna Babu said the State government will organise medical camps for journalists in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati.

He visited a medical camp organised for the journos on the second and last day at Andhra Loyola Engineering College here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said 1,200 journalists and their family members attended the free health camp and 17 types of medical tests were conducted by the staff from 22 hospitals including corporate hospitals. Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy and other officials attended the medical camp.

Krishna Babu and Vijay Kumar Reddy thanked the hospitals and the staff for attending the medical camp for two days and conducting the medical tests and giving suggestions.