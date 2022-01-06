Vijayawada: Medicos to get gold, silver medals during convocation today

Vijayawada: Medical graduates would receive gold and silver medals apart from cash awards during the 22nd and 23rd convocations of NTR University of Health Sciences to be held at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalaksehtram here on Thursday, said varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr P Syam Prasad.

Addressing the media at university administrative office here on Wednesday, the V-C said that Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Chancellor of the University, will virtually address the convocation at 11.30 am and the recipients of honorary doctorates Dr C Palani Velu, chairman of the Coimbatore-based Gem Hospitals and Dr D Nageswar Reddy, chairman and founder of Asian Institute of Gastroenteritis will be the chief guests.

The V-C said that Dr Palani Velu is the chairman of Gem Hospital and Research Centre which has the distinction of performing highest number of surgeries in the country. Likewise, specialist in gastroenterology Dr D Nageswar Reddy has worked as the chairman of World Endoscopy Organisation.

He said that the university is honouring itself by giving them honorary doctorates.

He informed that 58 students will get gold medals, 21 students silver medals and 19 will get cash prizes in 22nd convocation. In 23rd convocation, 67 students would get gold medals, 22 students silver medals and 23 to get cash prizes. He said five students would be awarded Ph Ds, one super specialty degree and 18 will be given postgraduation degrees.

Dr Syam Prasad said that all the persons who will be attending the convocation would follow the covid19 regulations. University registrar Dr K Sankar and others participated.