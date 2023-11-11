Vijayawada: Mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’ to begin on December 15

Vijayawada : The State government’s prestigious flagship sports festival ‘Adudam Andhra’ which is aimed at encouraging sports and games across the State will begin on December 15. The sports/games event will be organised right from the village, mandal, constituency level to the district and State-level.

The sports which will be held under the competitive category include cricket, badminton, volleyball and kabaddi, while events will be held in yoga, tennikoit, marathon and other traditional games in the non-competitive category till January 25, 2024. Sportspersons and interested candidates whose age is above 15 can register their names. The registration process will commence from Nov 20.

Additional secretary to the Chief Minister, Revu Mutyala Raju, Sports and Youth Service principal secretary P S Pradyumna and SAP MD Dyan Chandra convened a video-conference over the arrangements of Adudam Andhara event with all the District Collectors on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, they directed all the District Collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the success of the events. While participating in the meeting from his office here, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao informed that they would conduct door-to-door campaign with volunteers to spread awareness among people on the programme and added that they would encourage women to participate in the ‘Adudam Andhra’ festival.

The Collector also said that they would utilise the services of the national, State sportspersons and sports ambassadors in organising the events successfully. He further informed they had already included sports volunteers, physical directors and PETs in these events.

Dilli Rao said that they were taking all the necessary steps such as preparing grounds etc. Besides, rewards and trophies which are to be presented to the winners on January 26, the concluding day of the event, are also being readied.