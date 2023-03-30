Vijayawada: Minister Jogi Ramesh distributes YSR Aasara benefits to SHG members

Vijayawada(NTR district): Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced YSR Aasara scheme to make the Self-Help Group women self-sustaining. He handed over YSR Aasara cheques to the members of SHGs at Kappaladoddi village of Guduru mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday. The minister distributed an amount of Rs 2.23 crore to 2,347 members of 322 SHGs.

Addressing a public meeting, the Minister said that the government was helping women by implementing many schemes.

Minister Ramesh laid foundation stone for a drinking water project at Pedana. With this project, Pedana Municipality citizens will be getting pure drinking water from Krishna river directly. He said that they would give 8,700 tap connections under these projects and every citizen would be provided 135 litres of water per day.