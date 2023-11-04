Vijayawada: Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao flays KCR’s remarks against Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Nageswara Rao condemned the remarks on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Andhra Pradesh by stating that KCR was raising Telangana sentiment again by making adverse remarks against AP to get votes.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the Minister said AP stood ahead in implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of people. He said the AP government was distributing sortex rice through fair price shops at the doorsteps of people.

He said the government has been paying money to paddy farmers within three days after purchasing paddy. The Minister said KCR had failed to come to the rescue of people when houses were inundated due to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad city. He said KCR should talk about Telangana development instead of making adverse remarks against AP.