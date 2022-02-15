Vijayawada: Minister P Viswaroop inspect Ambedkar memorial works

Vijayawada: Social Welfare Minister P Viswaroop stated that works are underway for the speedy completion of Dr Ambedkar Memorial at PWD Gropunds (Swarajya Maidan) in Vijayawada by April 14, 2023. Along with other Ministers, MLAs and officials, he inspected the ongoing works here on Monday.

Later briefing the media, Viswaroop said the Ministers committee inspected the works at Swarajya Maidan, where 125 feet tall bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar would be installed in the memorial. He said the APIIC and Social Welfare departments are working in coordination to complete the works before the deadline.

The Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 100 crore of the total estimated cost of Rs 268 crore. He said steel and other materials are already arranged for the construction of the memorial. He praised District Collector J Nivas for taking initiative for speedy works at Swarajya Maidan. 36 structures were already removed from the 20 acres site, he added.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said 125 feet bronze statue will be installed at the memorial, for which foundation was laid in 2020. He said mega auditorium with a capacity of 2,000, open theatre with capacity of 500 seats and meditation hall are part of the memorial.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu, District Collector J Nivas and other officials were present.