Vijayawada: Minister RK Roja lauds students as humanists

Vijayawada: The future of the country depended upon the youth who are ready to serve the society, said Minister for Youth Services, Tourism and Culture RK Roja while inaugurating the mega blood donation camp on the premises of the Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College here on Wednesday.

Roja praised the students for donating blood and described them as humanists. "Along with blood donation, the youth should also understand the value of organ donation," she added.

The Minister said that the blood donation camps could not be conducted during the pandemic resulting in low stock of blood and it is high time everybody came forward to donate blood liberally.

"It is heartening to note that over 500 young people donated blood today," the Minister said recalling that the Youth Services department collected 2,395 units of blood this year.

Describing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as youth icon, the Minister said that he believed that the youth are the future of the country.

The Youth Services Department is conducting 'Yuvajanotsav' every year at the district and State-level to give a chance to the youth to show their talent and presenting them awards.

Efforts are being made to bring awareness among youth regarding cybercrime, eve-teasing and Disha App to make them ideal citizens.

Former Minister Velampalli Srinivas said that KBN College students are in the forefront in the service of the society.

Principal secretary of Youth Services Vani Mohan, Youth Services director Chadalavada Nagarani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, State Cultural Academy chairperson P Srilakshmi, Visual Arts Academy chairperson Kudipudi Satya Sailaja, Cultural department deputy director Ramakrsihna, KBN College principal Narayana Rao and correspondent Srinivasa Rao also participated.

About 500 students of JKC College of Guntur, Hindu Pharmacy College, Polytechnic College, SRM University, Dhanekula Engineering College, VR Siddhartha Engineering College and SRK Engineering College donated blood at the mega camp.