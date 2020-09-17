Vijayawada: MLA Gadde Rammohan dispels doubts on midday meal scheme rice

Vijayawada: East MLA Gadde Rammohan visited 14th division on Thursday as part of the daily visit of the constituency and spoke to the local residents on their problems. Residents near NSM High School told the MLA that the manhole behind the school was filled with drain water and overflowing on the roads. They further said the drinking water supplied by the VMC is getting contaminated with the mingling of drain water and asked the MLA to take measures to check the menace.



Responding to the grievance, the MLA spoke to the municipal corporation staff and asked the latter to address the problems as early as possible. The MLA also dispelled the doubts of the local residents, who suspected that the plastic rice has been mingled with the rice distributed by the government to the students as part of the midday meals programme. The MLA told the local residents that there is no scope for mixing the plastic rice. He said Tata company mix one kg special to the 50 kgs common rice to enhance nutrition. The parents satisfied with the information given by the MLA.