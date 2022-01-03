Vijayawada: Motivate people to download Disha app

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata wished happy New Year to all village / ward Mahila police and Mahila Mitra members. He applauded the work done by them in collaboration with all the police stations in Vijayawada city.

On the occasion of New Year, the Commissioner of Police on Sunday organised a meeting with Mahila police and Mahila Mitra members of the city at city police office and conveyed greetings. He cut a cake on the occasion.

All SHOs within the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Police Commissionarate were directed to conduct the program in collaboration with Mahila police and membe rs of Mahila Mitra.

The CP instructed all the participants to visit all houses within their limits and make the citizens install Disha App and explain the importance of the App in case of emergencies. Also, they were informed on how to gather complete information about unscrupulous activities taking place within the police station, suspicious newcomers, criminals, bullying and illegal activities, thieves, burglars, and Cheddi gang that has caused a stir in Vijayawada city in recent times.

Village / Ward Secretariat Mahila Police and Mahila Mitra members along with police personnel were asked to arrange meetings with the apartment societies and people living in isolated places to dispel fear in the public and make them aware of the measures police have initiated for the safety of the public.

Commissioner of Police Tata sought the views of village/ ward Mahila police and Mahila Mitra members, who participated in the meeting. Mahila Police and Mahila Mitra members extended New Year wishes to the Commissioner of Police and said that they are happy to be part of it and to work with the police system.

D Mary Prasanthi I.P.S., DCP (Admin); Baburao I.P.S., DCP (West Zone); KVVN V Prasad ACP (Special Branch); VV Naidu ACP (Disha Police Station); Venkateswarlu ACP (South Division); and other police officers have participated in the programme.