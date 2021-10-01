Vijayawada: MPs demand new railway lines in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Fifteen Members of Parliament from Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal Divisions of the State demanded construction of new railway lines, introduction of new trains, extension of existing train services, additional stoppages to existing trains, construction of road over bridges/road under bridges and providing improved passenger amenities at a meeting conducted by the South Central Railway (SCR) here on Thursday.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, principal heads of departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Hyderabad Divisions attended the meeting.

Earlier, Gajanan Mallya briefed the MPs on the performance of South Central Railway in the recent past and various steps taken for improving the passenger amenities in the zone.

He stated that doubling of Guntur-Guntakal is on fast progress; Vijayawada-Bhimavaram, Gudivada-Machilipatnam doubling with electrification has been completed; doubling and electrification of Nidadavolu-Narasapur is also in the final stages of completion. He also informed that third line works of Vijayawada-Gudur for a length of 30 kms have been completed and another stretch of 60 kms is under progress.

He also briefed some station development works done on the zone.

The General Manager stated that the deliberations in this meeting would immensely help the Railways in finalising the railway developmental plans for the people of this region.

Members of Parliament who attended the meeting were Chinta Anuradha, Amalapuram; Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Anakapalle; Talari Rangaiah, Anantapur; N Reddeppa, Chittoor; Kuruva Gorantla Madhav, Hindupur; Vanga Geetha Viswanath, Kakinada; Dr Singari Sanjeev Kumar, Kurnool; Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Nandyal; Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Narasaraopet; Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Nellore; Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Ongole; Margani Bharat, Rajahmundry; Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Rajya Sabha); Alla Ayodha Rami Reddy (Rajya Sabha); Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (Rajya Sabha).