Vijayawada Municipal Corporation wins Silver in SKOCH awards

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has won Silver in SKOCH Awards-2022 for effective implementation of 'Bio-Methanation-Waste to Energy Plant'.

The VMC has executed the Bio-Methanation Plant, which is one of the effective wet waste processing methods at low cost and can also increase the production of electricity. The plant processes 16 tonnes of wet waste per day.

Speaking on the occasion here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the VMC aimed at motivating new market vendors to add more collection sources of wet waste and for effective treatment and lowering the expenditure of waste management.