Vijayawada: Music College offers cultural bonanza

Vijayawada: As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a cultural programme was organised at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College here on Thursday by the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

To commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Government of India decided to celebrate relative programmes for 75 weeks from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2023.

The students of Music College presented their skills in singing, veena, violin and dance forums. K Pallavi described the importance of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Jayamou Janani and Jayati Jayati Bharatamata songs were presented on violin by 21 students of Music College. The event was conducted by violin lecturer Vishnubhatla Krishnaveni. The Mrudangam students have presented 'Mama Telugu talliki', 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaram' under the guidance of Mrudanga Vidwan P Phalgun.

Music College principal KS Govindarajan organised Veena concert with 20 students. They have efficiently presented two songs.

Kuchipudi dance programmes were also presented on the occasion under the able guidance of Ajay Kumar. The students have showcased their talent for the songs like Namo Namo, Vandemataram, Tenela Tetala and Aatm Nirbhar Bharat. The students also displayed the Bharatanatyam for the songs like 'Bharatamataku jejelu', 'Padavoyi Bharateeyuda', 'Yuga yugala Charita'.

Bhagavatula Sowmya choreographed for Bharatanatyam dance.

R Mallikharjuna Rao, director, cultural affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh designed the programme and conducted.