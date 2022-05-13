Vijayawada: Naidu welcomes SC order on sedition law

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the 'historic order' of the Supreme Court placing the 124A Sedition Law on hold.

Naidu hailed the Supreme Court for ordering the governments not to file new FIRs under this colonial-era law. It was laudable that the court had asked the governments concerned not to take further action on the cases already under section 124A of the IPC.

In a tweet here, the TDP chief said the Supreme Court order came as a huge relief at a time when some state governments were using the sedition law for political vendetta. The dictatorial rulers were using the section to grossly misuse their powers against the Opponents.

Naidu asserted that the court's decision will help in protecting and upholding the democratic rights of the people.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh, the party's national general secretary in a statement here on Thursday condemned the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Proddutur. It was inhuman on the part of the Kadapa police to cover up the molestation cum impregnation case, he said.

He questioned the police over their inaction and the delay in filing the case. He said criminals were being protected while the victims were penalised. Even with a woman home minister, there was no improvement in the functioning of the police department, he said.