Vijayawada: Nara Lokesh calls for united efforts for development

Vijayawada : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday gave a call for all like-minded people to join hands and work unitedly for the overall development of the state, including Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Lokesh has been meeting several intellectuals and independent leaders for the past several days and on Wednesday he met many intellectuals from Tadepalle like Dontireddy Muralishar Reddy, Kaja Lakshmi Prasad, Budda Someswara Rao and others. All of them and the members of their families promised to extend their full cooperation to Lokesh for the progress of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The TDP national general secretary said that the party is going to form the government in the coming three months under the leadership of the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which will solidly stand by all sections of society. The TDP will also work for the overall development of all BCs, he said.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has totally destructed the education system and illegally occupied the assets of private educational institutions in the name of merger thus doing great injustice to the poor students, Lokesh alleged. Observing that he has an action plan to transform Mangalagiri as the best constituency in the state, Lokesh appealed to all of them to extend their cooperation to achieve the goal.