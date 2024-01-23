Vijayawada: National convention on real estate from Feb 2

Vijayawada: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is organising the 16th national convention on February 2 and 3 at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi with the theme ‘Fostering Trust with Transparency: Pathway 2047.’

The convention aims at bringing together key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and investors, to gain insights into the dynamics of growth and transformation in India’s real estate sector.

Addressing media here on Monday, National President of NAREDCO G Hari Babu said that the convention will serve as a platform to explore various facets of the sector, focusing on adapting to new-age trends and technologies.

It will feature insightful discussions on government support, affordable housing and the impact of RERA, financing options, technology integration, and investment opportunities, along with a dedicated session on India Vision@2047.

President of NAREDCO (AP) G Chakradhar said “The real estate sector is crucial for Andhra Pradesh and the country, driving economic growth and creating jobs.” Chairman of NAREDCO Dr Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted the convention’s role as a catalyst for transforming India’s real estate sector.

Vice-chairman of NAREDCO Rajan Bandelkar said that the real estate sector’s role as a crucial economic driver with a multiplier effect on employment and linkages with ancillary industries.

The members of NAREDCO released the diary published by the organisation after the media conference.