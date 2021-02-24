Vijayawada: NCC cadets appear for examination

Vijayawada: NCC air wing cadets should serve the nation with utmost devotion and discipline, said Group captain Pankaj Gupta, commanding officer of NCC 8 Andhra Air Squadron, while addressing the NCC Air Wing cadets who are appearing for the examination to obtain B and C certificates at Syed Appala Swamy College here on Tuesday.



The Group Captain said that the Indian Air Force plays a key role in the defence of the country. The air wing cadets of Syed Appala Swamy College and Andhra Loyola College are participating in the examination. It is a great opportunity for the air wing cadets to get selected to serve nation.

College secretary and correspondent Rampilla Jayaprakash appealed to the Air Wing cadets to improve their capacity by obtaining B and C certificates.

Gandhi temple secretary Golla Narayana Rao, noted psychiatrist Dr RK Ayodhya, NCC Air Wing JWO Ranadheer Tiwari, Sergeants Amit Kumar Kaushal and K Pratap Reddy, college principal Dr N Tyagaraju, college committee member Rampilla Gowrisankar, AO Sarala, NCC caretaker P Chinnababu, Dr Ravi and others were present.