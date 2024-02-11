Vijayawada: NDA focus on South

Vijayawada : It is now almost official that TDP would join NDA. A clear indication towards this was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday when he said, “Wait for next few days you will see the developments in Andhra Pradesh.”

He said old friends will come back and new friends will also join NDA. “We never sent anyone out but due to their political compulsions some had gone out but are willing to be back in the NDA,” Shah said on the sidelines of a business summit in New Delhi.

This clears the speculations that the BJP had not decided on having an alliance with TDP-Jana Sena despite the PM giving an appointment to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The speculations on non-decision of alliance gained credence on Friday when Jagan had a 25-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. But Shah’s comment makes it clear that the BJP was of the view that TDP-Jana Sena combine would come to power in the state. The BJP, which had set a target of about 400 seats, wants to increase the strength of NDA with alliance partners not just in the Hindi heartland but representation across the States, including the South. Hence, sources said that the BJP would not indulge in too much bargaining for the seats.

For example in Andhra Pradesh, whichever party comes to power it would have to support the BJP that is not a major issue for them. The saffron party wants to establish that it has MPs in all the States, including the South.

YSRCP though supported BJP on every issue, it had not shown inclination to be part of the NDA. On the other hand TDP was a partner in 2014 and is again ready to join NDA in the larger interests of the development of the state.

That is why Amit Shah had invited Chandrababu Naidu to Delhi for talks. The decision of admitting TDP, BJD, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and others needs to be ratified by the parliamentary party of the BJP. An official announcement would be made thereafter.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu would be finalising the seats which they would share with BJP candidates both in Assembly and Lok Sabha. Pawan is likely to go to Delhi on Monday to hold talks with BJP leadership.