Vijayawada: Newly recruited Medical and Health department staff gets appointment orders

Vijayawada: Recently recruited staff in the Medical and Health department received the appointment orders from the district collector Md Imtiaz on Thursday.



The state government as part of the efforts to strengthen the medical and health department and increase the services to the patients particularly in view of the Covid pandemic, recruited the staff in the state.

The Krishna district administration recruited 165 employees. Among them 79 are staff nurses, 23 grade-2 pharmacists, 25 Grade-2 lab technicians, 34 nursing staff, two radiographers and two ophthalmic assistants.

The Collector asked the newly recruited staff to work with dedication and enhance the professional skills by learning from the seniors and colleagues. He said they will come out with flying colours when they work with liking and learning the subject curiously.

Joint collector L Sivasankar and DMHO Dr Sastry and others present on the occasion.