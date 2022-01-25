  • Menu
Vijayawada: Nine constables get promotion

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal with the constables in Machilipatnam on Monday
Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal with the constables in Machilipatnam on Monday

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday issued promotion orders to nine constables, who belong to 1998, 2009 and 2014 batches

Vijayawada: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday issued promotion orders to nine constables, who belong to 1998, 2009 and 2014 batches. The constables were promoted as head constables.

They thanked the SP for giving promotion orders. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the constables get power to register cases and conduct enquiry. He asked them to bring good name to the department and to continue in the same places till further orders are issued.

The constables are working in different parts of the district.

