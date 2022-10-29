Vijayawada: Nirmala students donate essentials to fire victims

Vijayawada: The students of Nirmala High School on Friday donated essential commodities like rice, edible oil, dal, wheat-flour and others to the people of Pakeergudem here, who lost everything in a fire accident recently. The school hewadmistress Gibi Antony, in a statement here on Friday, said that the school observes October as Charity Month when the students were asked to save handful of rice a day.

The students brought their savings from their pocket money and rice which they collected to school. Their parents also contributed and the rice collected weighed above 2,500 kgs.

Some of the students along with the staff visited the area, which was affected by fire accident at Pakeergudem here on Thursday and Friday.

There were around 17 families, who are left without anything due to the fire accident. The headmistress said that students distributed 25 kg of rice and grocery items like oil, dal, wheat flour and others to each family. On the next Monday the students will be distributing the same to another slum area where there are around 150 families.