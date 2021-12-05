Vijayawada: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate second flyover at Benz Circle on December 10

Vijayawada: The second flyover bridge constructed at the Benz Circle connecting skew bridge and Novatel hotel on the National highway will be inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 10.

The district administration started the arrangements on Saturday for the inauguration of the second flyover built at a cost of Rs 88 crore. Principal Secretary R and B department M T Krishna Babu, Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Sub-Collector G Praveen Chand, Talasila Raghuram, co-ordinator Chief Minister's programmes, and other officials inspected the arrangements at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium where photo exhibition on the development works will be arranged.

The Flyover bridge inauguration function will be held near the flyover. Speaking to the media after the inspection, the District Collector said Union Transport Minister Nitish Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the bridge on December 10 morning.

He said the 2.47-km bridge connecting the skew bridge junction to Novatel hotel junction would solve the traffic problem at the Benz circle, Nirmala convent junction and Ramesh hospital junction.

He said the flyover project works were completed five months before the deadline. He said the contractor of the project Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers Private Limited has successfully completed the project using advanced technology which will reduce the vehicle noise on either side of the bridge. Denizens of Vijayawada had been eagerly waiting for the Benz Circle flyover for more than two decades. The completion of the project gives big relief to the commuters, who have been suffering for a long time due to increasing traffic and waiting for 10 to 15 minutes to cross the junction on Chennai-Kolkata Highway and Vijayawada-Bandar road.