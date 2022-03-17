Vijayawada: No power cuts in summer, assures Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy

Vijayawada: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that uninterrupted power will be supplied 24/7 to consumers in this summer. The Minister along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu laid foundation for setting up 33/11 KV sub-station at Madhura Nagar in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The sub-station will be built at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said the government is purchasing additional power at Rs 9 per unit to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during summer season.

He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently reviewed power production and demand situation in the State and directed the officials to purchase additional power, if needed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people without power cuts in summer.

Giving details of the government policies, the Minister said about 86 per cent people across the State benefited through the schemes being implemented. He said highest priority was given for the development and welfare schemes in the State budget 2022-23 and hoped further development will be made in the state in future. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said Devinagar, Davu Buchaya Colony, GVR Nagar, Vinayaka Nagar and Pappula Millu areas will get uninterrupted power supply with the completion of 33/11 KV sub-station in Madhura Nagar. He said the sub-station is being constructed with the latest technology and is expected to reduce power cuts.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor A Sailaja and APDCL officials attended the ground-breaking ceremony.