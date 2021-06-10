Vijayawada: NRI doctors donate oxygen concentrators to Red Cross

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice B Krishna Mohan stressed on the need for the collective efforts to contain Covid-19.

He handed over 200 oxygen concentrators to Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society chairman A Sridhar Reddy at the Red Cross office in Gandhi Nagar here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Krishna Mohan lauded the services and donations made by Telugu people living in the United States in the Covid pandemic time. The 200 oxygen concentrators were donated by American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI). He said the Indian Red Cross Society is also rendering invaluable services to the Covid patients. He said people should get prepared to face the Covid and everyone should come forward to help the needy. Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy said the Society had set up 18 oxygen banks in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. He said so far 500 oxygen concentrators received from the NRIs or 80 per cent of them are being used by the Covid patients. Another 500 oxygen concentrators will arrive soon. 1000 oxygen concentrators will be available to the people in the State.

He informed that 80,000 doctors are in the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and it is headed by Jonnalagadda Sudharkar. He asked the people to call on 1800 425 1234 for the help. He said 1.32 lakh medical kits were distributed through Red Cross Society in the State.

Red Cross secretary AK Farida, Venkateswara Reddy, Krishna district Red Cross chairman Dr Samaram and others were present in the programme.