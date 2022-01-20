Vijayawada: NTR Trust resumes Covid telemedicine

Vijayawada: The NTR Memorial Trust has restarted coronavirus 'telemedicine services' with the help of expert doctors following the instructions issued by Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari.

The Trust representatives have begun distribution of medicines and medical equipment that would be required to provide services to Covid victims. As of now, the virus infections have been on the rise in the State and the pandemic was threatening to assume alarming proportions once again.

Amidst the rising Covid threat, Nara Bhuvaneswari reviewed the situation and made available a team of doctors for rendering telemedicine services. Every day at 7 am, the online medical services would begin for corona patients. These services would be extended to the TDP members as well as the general public in the respective areas. The medical kits and medicines are being provided district-wise. Last year, the Trust provided extensive services during the height of coronavirus wave. Medicines, food packets and medical equipment worth over Rs 1.75 crore were provided in the needy areas.

Oxygen plants are being set up for Covid patients in three places in the two Telugu speaking States.