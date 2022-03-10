Vijayawada: Officials told to speed up pace of work on houses

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to make payments to the beneficiaries, whose houses are under construction as part of Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu programme. He also instructed them to complete construction of all houses that were sanctioned in the first phase by June, 2023. He also appealed that all the pending houses to be grounded by March 31.

The Minster reviewed progress of the housing programme on Wednesday at a meeting at Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation office here.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Special Secretary Rahul Pondey, Managing Director Narayan Bharath Gupta, Joint Managing Director Sivaprasad, Chief Engineer GV Prasad and other senior officials attended the meeting.

'The government is very particular that all the houses shall be completed with quality and healthy living conditions to the beneficiaries,' the Minister stated. He said that all the infrastructural works shall be completed immediately to be able to complete the houses at the layouts.

All the special officers should regularly visit the layout and supervise the progress in their respective districts and submit the progress report to the government, he ordered.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain instructed the officers and staff to involve in the housing activity and complete construction of houses and upload the bills for payments of beneficiaries. He also said that infrastructure works will be completed immediately to complete the construction of houses.

Managing Director Narayana Bharath Gupta appealed that all the preparatory works shall be completed on war foot basis.