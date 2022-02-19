Vijayawada: Officials told to strive for development of downtrodden

Vijayawada: The seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasise on the principle of 'leaving no one behind', which is a holistic approach for achieving sustainable development for all, said Special Secretary Gandham Chandrudu.

He was addressing the 1st orientation session through videoconference with entire Social Welfare department under his ambit including Social welfare, APSCCFC Ltd, Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulams, LIDCAP. All the heads of the departments concerned and the district officials participated in the programme.

He provided detailed Orientation to the officials by explaining each sustainable development goal and the targets contextualising with the departmental mandate. He stressed upon the directions of the Chief Minister on translating the benefits of the State government flagship programme 'Navaratnalu' to the people for the achievement of sustainable development goals.

He directed the officials to understand the objectives of the sustainable development goals and the mandate of the social welfare department for the holistic development of subordinate section population in the state.

He also directed them to identify the sustainable development goals with respect to the social welfare department and instructed them to work for the development of subordinate sections in every aspect for their holistic development. Relevant resource materials have been provided to the officials for quick reference and necessary action. He mentioned that series of orientation sessions will be conducted in a phased manner.

Sustainable development goals help us to evaluate the development of the subordinate section population in various critical aspects. It helps us to study the global, intra-state best practices thereby provides us the opportunity to "think global and act local". More such research and analysis assignments are being carried out with the help of social empowerment fellows of the department, said Gandham Chandrudu.