Vijayawada: One-day symposium, exhibition organised

Vijayawada : Principal of Maris Stella College Dr Sr Rekha said science exhibitions will make the students explore knowledge and lay the foundation to their innovative thoughts.

Sr Rekha along with Correspondent Dr Sr Leena Quadras and all the Heads of the departments inaugurated an exhibition at the college here on Wednesday. Dr T Sri Kumar, social activist, scientific technologies research promoter, Andhra Loyola College was also present.

She recalled that February 28 is observed as ‘National Science Day’ every year. In this connection the departments of Life Sciences and Physical Sciences of Maris Stella College organised a one-day symposium and exhibition on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr T Sri Kumar stressed on the importance of indigenous methods and technology which is the basis for development. The theme chosen for this year’s National Science Day celebration is “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat” which underscores the nation’s commitment in promoting home-grown technological solutions for societal well-being.

YV Ratna Prasad, HR manager of KCP Sugars discussed the role of India in research and development. He said that young and skill-based youth are required in all the fields of development.

Students of physical sciences and life sciences prepared various models of elephant toothpaste, disappearing gas, human brain and body, digestive system, various bones and parts of human and animals, chemical blood, acid-based, liquid colour effect, body swabs, detoxification system, food processing unit.

All the deans, heads of departments Dr Japamalai, Dr Vanilatha and other faculty members and students were present. As many as 300 students from schools and colleges in Vijayawada visited the exhibition.