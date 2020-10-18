Vijayawada: Over 10,500 devotees have darshan of deity on second day

Vijayawada: More than 10,000 devotees had the darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri on the second day of the Navaratri celebrations on Sunday.



The deity was adorned as Sri Bala Tripuran Sundari Devi. The temple administration allowed the devotees from 5 am on Sunday and the darshan ended at 8 pm. On the first day, the devotees were allowed from 9 am after the completion of rituals. By 6 pm on Sunday, 10,655 devotees had darshan of the presiding deity, said the Temple Trust Board chairman P Sominaidu and Executive Officer M Suresh Babu. They spoke to the media in the evening and furnished the details of darshan.

Compared to Saturday, the number of devotees increased on the second day. The temple staff strictly followed the Covid guidelines and allowed the devotees, who wore the masks. Besides, physical distance is also being maintained in the queue lines.

The temple income was Rs 8.25 lakh on the second day. It was made by sale of laddus, tickets and auction of sarees. Laksha kumkumarchana, Chandi Homam and other rituals were performed on the requests of the devotees.

The devotees began visiting the temple since morning and continued till afternoon. Due to Covid restrictions, the temple administration announced that only 10,000 devotees would be allowed for darshan.

Temple EO Suresh Babu has appealed to the pilgrims to take tickets online for darshan in the remaining days. He said the tickets would be sold manually at the counters if the online tickets are not sold. On the third day, the deity will be adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi and arrangements are underway for the darshan of devotees from early morning 5 am on Monday.











