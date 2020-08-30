Vijayawada: Painting competition on eye donation

Vijayawada: Swetcha Gora Eye Bank conducted painting competition as part of the eye donation fortnight celebrations at the conference hall of Vasavya Mahila Mandali here on Saturday.

The sloganeering competition on eye donation would be held on Monday and singing competition on Thursday next, according to the executive director of the eye bank Dr G Samaram.

The winners would be given prizes on the conclusive day of September 8th. Eye bank manager D Ravi Kumar said that the details of the winners and other programmes would be uploaded on the website of the bank www.swetchagoraeyebank.org