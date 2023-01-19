Vijayawada: Painting portrays Vemana's teachings

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Telugu social reformer, philosopher and poet Maha Yogi Vemana, R Mallikarjuna Rao made a painting resembling the life and teachings of Vemana. One can see in the painting that Vemana receives the wisdom through Lotus, which is a symbol of purity from the circle of Enlightenment (yellow and red circles). Vemana's teachings are still evident today in the present society. As the Vemana always said, the sitting posture narrates that, God is not outside man but inside him. One must try to look inwards to find the truth.

In the painting, Vemana's bare body criticises the caste system and untouchability in the society and according to him work is the highest form of worship. The beautiful Devadasi (prostitute) was shown as an illusion. Later, Vemana believed that we cannot get happiness until we get away from that illusion. Therefore, he is called a Yogi. He disliked evils and superstitions of all forms in the society and derided them in his poems, while suggesting remedies.