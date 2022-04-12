Vijayawada: People exhorted to save fuel for future generations

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Girija Shankar stressed on the need to conserve petroleum products keeping in view of the increasing demand due to increase in the number of vehicles. He remarked that as about 80 per cent of our requirement of petroleum products is being met through imports and using petroleum products has its impact on the economy of the country and also environment. He stressed the need to use fossil fuels efficiently in order to make them available for the future generations.

On Monday, he inaugurated Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav, known as Saksham-2022, here. The Saksham-2022, a flagship annual event of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is being observed from Monday till the end of April.

Girija Shankar, after administering conservation pledge in Telugu and English to the gathering, asked the students to be the ambassadors for oil conservation. He urged them to spread awareness amongst family, households in their neighbourhood on good cooking habits, good driving habits like switching off the

engines of vehicles when they stop at signals. He also urged the usage of alternative clean green fuels and Electric Vehicle for transportation.

Girija Shankar distributed prizes to the winners of drawing competition on energy conservation. He also gave away awards from PCRA for Best Depot at State-Level for maximum KMPL improvement from April 2020 to March 2021 to six depots of APSRTC—Vijayawada, Auto Nagar, Kurnool-1, Mangalagiri, Srikakulam-II and Narsaraopet.

Earlier, State-level coordinator for Oil Industry in AP, J Sanjay Kumar, welcomed the gathering.

Prasad Rajawade, territorial manager of BPCL, DM, Retail IOCL Division NS Maurya and Joint Director of PCRA at Visakhapatnam Pardha Saradhi also spoke.

The officials from HPC, IOC, BPC & GAIL, stakeholders and about 300 schoolchildren participated in this programme. Ravi Shankar Pammi proposed a vote of thanks.