Vijayawada: People throng ward secretariats for Covid vaccination

Vijayawada: Hundreds of people aged above 45 years thronged the ward secretariats in Vijayawada city and other parts of Krishna district on Thursday to get the Covid vaccine. The State government on Wednesday launched the Covid vaccination at the ward secretariats. Consequently, arrangements were made since Wednesday night for the vaccination. People both women and men with the ID proofs like Aadhaar cards, ration cards etc visited the nearest ward secretariats and got their vaccine administered. Three sections were arranged for the registration, vaccination and observation.

In APJ Abdul Kalam high school in Arundelpet more than 80 persons took the Covid vaccine by 3 pm. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the vaccination programme and called upon the people to get the vaccine. He said the Covid vaccine is safe and people need not worry about side-effects.

KV Rajasekhar Rao, zonal manager, Indian Bank with his staff visited the ward secretariat in Arundelpet and got the Covid jab. He said that nearly 20 member staff working at Gandhi Nagar branch visited the ward secretariat for the vaccination and felt happy to get vaccinated. He said that it is better to take Covid vaccine in view of the second wave.

K Tirupatamma, who supervised the vaccination programme, said Covishied is very safe and people can take the jab without any hesitation. She said necessary arrangements were made for the vaccination and those got vaccinated were safe and in sound health.

Similarly, thousands of people in Vijayawada city and other places visited the ward secretariats and got the Covid jab. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got the Covid vaccine in Guntur and appealed to the people to get the vaccine as the State government has made arrangements for the massive vaccination programme at the ward secretariats.

