Vijayawada: ‘Plenty of jobs in banking, finance, insurance’

Vijayawada : Job opportunities in banking, finance and insurance sector will multiply three times, if the economy is growing one time, noted Pallavi Gandhalikar, national head for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Bajaj Finserv based in Pune.

She was the chief guest of awards distribution programme organised by MBA department and Training and Placement Cell of Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, Pallavi said that no one is born with skills but can learn. “Ability to learn is an important aspect. Secondly, as you learn any skill and knowledge it is equally important to apply it so that our mind registers it in the long term,” she said.

Certificates were distributed to 42 students of ALC, who have completed the certificate programme on Banking Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) organised by Bajaj Finserv under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Pallavi said that by having an industry-led CPBFI certificate and an academic Degree the student will have better job opportunities. “You must make a better career in tune with the vision of Sanjeev Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Finserv,” she advised.

Vice-principal of PG section Fr Prabhudas, HoD of MBA Dr Madhuri, Coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, faculty member Dr Rajeev Kumar and students of MBA participated.