Vijayawada: Police conduct flag march to infuse confidence in voters

Vijayawada: The police of the city Commissionerate conducted a flag march under the limits of various police stations

in the city on Monday to instill confidence among people to vote without fear in the forthcoming general elections.

The flag march was conducted at Joji Nagar and Urmila Nagar areas under the limits of Bhavanipuram

police station under the supervision of West division ACP Muralikrishna Reddy, at PSR Colony, l Prasadampadu and Ramavarappadu areas and under the limits of the Patamata police station under the supervision of Central division ACP P Bhaskar Rao.

About 200 civil, armed reserve, paramilitary forces and APSP teams headed by the circle inspectors and sub-inspectors participated in the flag march.

Addressing the people, the police officers said that the people should not be afraid to exercise the right to vote which is their constitutional right. The police would protect the people while they exercise their right to vote in the elections, they said.