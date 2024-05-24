Vijayawada: Police conduct mock drills

Vijayawada: Krishna district police conducted a mock drill at Koneru Centre in Machilipatnam to give a clear message to the people that the police will take stern action against the anti-social elements if they create law and order problems on the counting day (June 4).

Under the supervision of Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the Krishna district Armed Reserve police conducted a mock drill showcasing lathi-charge, spraying water cannon, tear gas and opening fire with pellet bullets. The AR police displayed how the police will react when anti-social elements resort to violence, group clashes, protests and other unlawful activities.

The police also performed a demo on how the police would take the injured persons to the hospitals in ambulances. The police burnt the tyres at the Koneru centre. Armed police made a demo on caning wearing helmets and holding batons.

Counting of votes pertaining to 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies for which elections were held on May 13 will be held on June 4.

Keeping in view of the violence broke out in Palnadu, Anantapuram and Tirupati districts, the Krishna district and NTR district police are on high alert and conducting drills and cordon search operations. SP Nayeem Asmi has appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department on the counting day and to ensure maintenance of law and order in the district.

District additional SP Admin G Venkateswara Rao, AR additional SP SVD Prasad and others supervised the mock drill. Bandar DSP Abdul Subhan, Bandar City inspectors, sub-inspectors and others were present.