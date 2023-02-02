Vijayawada: Police conduct 'Say no to drugs' prog

Vijayawada: Deputy Commissioner of Police (admin) Moka Sathi Babu asked the youth to abstain from using drugs and intoxicating substances, which will have a profound effect on their lives.

As per the directions of the DGP, Vijayawada police have been organising anti-drug drive in the city for students and youth in the name of 'Say no to Drugs' for the past few months. As part of this, Commissioners of Task Force and SEB jointly organised an awareness programme at the Police Command Control Room in Vijayawada on Wednesday. During the meeting, along with the police prominent psychiatrists of the city gave counselling to youth and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Admin DCP Sathi Babu said that the programme's main aim was to make the State drug-free. He asked students to inform the police in case they find any peddlers of the intoxicants and drugs. He asked them to stay from drugs that will destroy lives. Task Force ACP GV Ramana, psychiatrists Dr Sankar, Dr Sravani, Tejovathi, SEB AES D Prabhakar and others attended.