Vijayawada: Police post upgradation hints at CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shift to Vizag

Vijayawada : Amidst the speculation over shifting of executive capital to Visakhapatnam and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to start functioning from the port city by Dasara, the state government upgraded the Visakhapatnam commissioner of police post to additional DGP rank and appointed addl DGP rank officer A Ravi Shankar as commissioner of police, Visakhapatnam, indicating its commitment to move out of Amaravati.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister himself revealed during Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam recently that he would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from September. It is believed that if the legal hurdles are not cleared by Dasara, he is likely to function from Visakhapatnam for three days in a week formally.

As the Visakhapatnam is going to become executive capital, the state government seems to be strengthening the administration there.

As the TDP is strong in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP is said to be making efforts to gain a foothold in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region in view of coming elections.

In addition, the ruling party has been making efforts to make Visakha IT capital by providing several incentives to IT companies.