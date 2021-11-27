Vijayawada police ramp up vigil, seize ganja worth Rs 5 crore in past 6 months

Vijayawada: The city police registered 211 cases on ganja peddlers and seized 5,622 kg ganja worth Rs5.62 crore during the last six months.

Following the instructions of DGP D Gautam Sawang to check the transportation of ganja and other drugs, the city police conducted search operations under the limits of the Commissionerate and arrested 458 ganja peddlers. They seized 76 vehicles used for transportation of ganja and Rs 9.86 lakh in cash from the accused.

Addressing the media persons on Friday, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu said the city police booked 621 cases against ganja consumers and created awareness in 59 colleges on the ill-effects of ganja peddling and its consumption.

The commissioner explained to the media the details of the crime scenario in the city. Referring to transportation of gutka, he said that the city police registered 338 cases and seized gutka packets worth Rs.5.60 crore and 528 persons were arrested for transportation of gutka and seized 38 vehicles.

Referring to the cases related to crime against women, the commissioner said the Vijayawada police registered 434 criminal cases in order to ensure protection to women.

He said the city police created awareness on Disha app and 5,66,299 women downloaded the Disha app. Giving details of POCSO cases, the commissioner said cases were booked under POCSO Act and charge sheets were filed in 36 cases.

Referring to the crimes that took place under the Commissionerate limits, the CP said 1,232 cases related to crimes were registered in the last six months in which the miscreants robbed cash and valuables worth Rs.13.13 crore. The police recovered Rs 8.63 crore and arrested the accused.

Srinivasulu said the police recovered 77.58 per cent of the stolen property and cash and achieved 62 percent success in detecting the crime. Giving details of rowdy sheeters, the commissioner said the police opened rowdy sheets against 118 culprits and history sheets were opened on 618 persons during the last six months.

The commissioner said the police are striving hard to check the activities of anti-social elements and maintain law and order in the city. He said the police intensified patrolling in the sensitive areas. He said the police made foolproof bandobast for the peaceful conduct of the municipal corporation elections, the MPTC, the ZPTC and elections to the Vuyyur and Kondapalli panchayats under the commissionerate limits.