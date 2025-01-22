  • Menu
Vijayawada: Police seize 218 kg ganja, arrest four
The accused were travelling from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad with the Ganja packets

Vijayawada: Jaggiahpet police arrested four persons and seized 218 kg ganja worth Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. On a tip off, the police searched two cars and noticed 218 kg ganja was transported in the vehicles. The accused were travelling from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad with the Ganja packets.

The four accused persons are B Nageswara Rao and Anumala Prasad of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, Talari Ramana of Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalli district and B Reddy Yallayya of Narsipatnam mandal.

They purchased ganja for low price at the Andhra-Odisha border area and were travelling to Hyderabad to sell at excess price. Jaggaiahpet circle inspector P Venkateswarlu registered a case and took up investigation. Under the supervision of the Nandigama ACP AB Tilak the Jaggaiahpet police conducted the searches at Toll plaza.

The Ganja peddlers purchase the Ganja in agency areas of North Coastal Andhra and sell at exorbitant prices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities.

