Vijayawada: Polio drops to be administered to 53.35L children in AP

Vijayawada: Polio drops to be administered to 53.35L children in AP
Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu and School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash at the Task Force meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday

Spl CS (Medical & Health) M T Krishna Babu urges the government departments to work in co-ordination for the successful conduct of Pulse Polio Immunisation programme on March 3

Vijayawada : Special Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) MT Krishna Babu said on Wednesday elaborate arrangements have been made for the pulse polio immunization programme in the State on March 3.

Krishna Babu convened the Task Force meeting with officials at the AP Secretariat, Velagapudi and announced the action plan to administer the polio drops to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said arrangements have been made to administer polio drops to 53.35 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years in the State. He requested the government departments to work in co-ordination for the successful conduct of pulse polio immunisation programme.

He asked the officials to launch massive campaign in the State about the pulse polio immunisation drive. School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of Medical and Health and Family Welfare J Nivas and other officials attended the meeting at the Secretariat.

Besides, officials of the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare, village and ward secretariat department attended the meeting virtually.

