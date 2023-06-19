Vijayawada: Power utilities told to plan preventive maintenance activities

Vijayawada: In order to provide reliable and quality power supply to all the consumers across the State, Special Chief Secretary, Energy and CMD APTRANSCO, K Vijayanand emphasised the need for power utilities to carry out periodical/preventive maintenance activities before the upcoming monsoon season.

During a teleconference with CMDs of APDISCOMs and other senior officers of APTRANSCO on pre-monsoon preparatory activities for supplying 24x7 power on Sunday, the Special Chief Secretary along with KVN Chakradhar Bab, MD, APGENCO directed the officials to ensure that all CE/Zones submit the completion certificates of periodic and preventive maintenance activities and rectify any abnormalities of electrical network equipment. In view of this, he directed the officials to scrupulously follow all regular Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) with regard to PTR and avoid failures. He asked officials to ensure that the hot lines staff shall work diligently with precautionary measures wherever needed to rectify the abnormalities.

Vijayanand said all district headquarters have district-level monitoring control rooms for 24 hours and these control rooms are to be well equipped with sufficient computers, communication facilities with mobile phones.

The contact numbers, name and designation of the responsible persons will be made available to the public to contact for immediate relief and restoration operations.