Vijayawada: PPOs presented to 101 secondary family pensioners

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Vijayawada Division of South-Central Railway organised secondary family pension-mega pension payment order (PPO) mela at Railway Auditorium here on Wednesday to distribute PPOs of secondary family pension to the unmarried, widow, divorced daughters, mentally and physically disabled wards of the deceased railway employees in the past two years.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan was the chief guest while ADRM D Srinivasa Rao and CPO P Kishore Babu were guests of honour.

Addressing the media, Shivendra Mohan stated that it is a landmark day in the history of Vijayawada Division where 101 PPOs are being handed over to genuine and eligible secondary family pensioners of the deceased railway employees of the Division at one go. He said the world was reeling under Covid pandemic for the past two years, which inevitably led to rise in pending cases, numerous representations from family members of the deceased Railway employees. He thanked the officials of Accounts and Personnel Department in Headquarters for issuing a joint procedure order and simplifying the procedure to establish the veracity and eligibility of the credentials submitted by the beneficiaries for availing PPOs.

ADRM D Srinivasa Rao said that Vijayawada Division always led by example in serving its employees and family members with dedicated efforts.

CPO P Kishore Babu stated that once a railway man is always a railway man. He also said that hard work and commitment of the employees will never go in vain and shall be bestowed back to their family members in the form of pension during their troubled times.

Later, Shivendra Mohan distributed secondary family pension PPOs to 101 eligible dependents. Out of 101 secondary family pensioners, 53 were unmarried daughters, two Divyang Jan wards, 32 widowed daughters and 13 were divorced daughters.

Railway officials P Chandrasekhar Babu, Sk Shahabaaz Hanoorh, B Saila Sudhakar, P Manikyala Rao, K Srinivas, other officers and staff. Representatives of Pensioner Association, Vijayawada also participated in the event.