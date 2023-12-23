Vijayawada: Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima scheme for non-resident Telugus

Vijayawada : Government of Andhra Pradesh offers 50 per cent premium subsidy on Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima scheme provided by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society, an entity of Government of Andhra Pradesh. APNRTS is functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and offering various services to overseas citizens of AP (NRTs) across various countries under the leadership of President, APNRTS Venkat S Medapati.

CEO, APNRTS Venkat and P Hemalatha Rani in a statement on Friday announced that NRTs can now enrol in the PBB scheme at discounted rates from December 26, 2023 to January 15, 2024 and are requested to utilise the opportunity.

Employees, migrants workers, drivers, house maids, helpers and others working in various fields can enrol at just Rs 275 with coverage for 3 years & NRT students at free of cost with coverage for one year.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will cover 50 per cent of the employee PBB premium (previously Rs 550 for 3 years) and 100 per cent of the student premium (previously Rs 180 for one year) considering the security of NRTs and their family members.

Venkat said that Rs 10 lakh financial assistance will be given to the insurance holders in case of accidental death or permanent disability. He said medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to Rs 1 lakh will be sanctioned and maternity expenses of up to Rs 50,000 will be given for women employees. He informed about the bulk donor concept for the PBB, allowing donors to enrol migrant workers in bulk at discounted premium, especially in Gulf Cooperation council countries.

Hemalatha Rani explained that enrolling in the PBB will help ensure financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for families in case of unexpected fatalities. The current MoU with the New India Assurance Company Ltd, the insurance provider for the PBB scheme, will expire on January 15, 2024. As a result, there is a high possibility of an increase in PBB premium with the new MoU. Therefore, NRTs are strongly encouraged to enrol as soon as possible utilising GoAP subsidy.

To enrol in the Pravasandhra Barosa Bima the interested persons can contact APNRTS 24/7 Helpline numbers +91-863-2340678 or Whatsapp +91-8500027678 and log in to the website at https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/index.php/home/insurance_new or mail us at [email protected]; [email protected]. For information about other APNRTS services and updates, kindly visit https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/.