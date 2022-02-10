Vijayawada: PRC Sadhana Samiti condemns teachers' protest on pay revision

Vijayawada: The PRC steering committee condemned the government teachers' protest over pay revision and other demands and for rejecting the agreement reached between the Andhra Pradesh State government and PRC Sadhana Samiti on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, they said the teachers unions had gone back on an agreed stand. "They know better why they are doing so. They have sailed with us till the very end. And now suddenly claim that there are issues pending or that the agreement was not fully agreeable to them. This despite being a part of the PRC JAC in every talks," the Sadhana Samiti leaders said. There were extraneous reasons perhaps, and some external forces that were acting against the interest, they said. The teachers' unions were being controlled by some vested interests and hence, the anti-settlement talk now, they said.

Various teachers' unions on

Tuesday quit the steering committee of PRC Sadhana Samiti as a mark of protest and stated that they would not accept it. The PRC Sadhana Samiti said that in the case of HRA, it was on par with the one given to Telangana. What is the problem with the HRA agreed upon? Why did you agree to it during the talks, they asked.

''The teacher unions participated in discussions at every round. They should have come out of the negotiations at that point itself. They also said they would call off the strike. There are some extraneous forces acting now and it is these that are leading the teachers' protests," the PRC JAC leaders alleged.

Action should be taken against those who were falsely claiming to be teachers and spreading fake propaganda. "Didn't the teacher unions sit next to the Ministers and talk? Have they forgotten that there were discussions on gratuity and the outsourced employees etc." the PRC JAC leaders asked.