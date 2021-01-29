Vijayawada proud of Annavarapu Ramaswamy, says MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is proud of the great artistes like classical violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy and Mridangam Queen Dandamudi Sumati Ramamohan, said Central MLA and chairman of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Malladi Vishnu along with 28th division corporator Atmakuri Suresh while felicitating the nonagenarian violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy at the latter's residence here on Thursday.

The violinist who was named for receiving the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri was felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet.

Later, addressing media, the MLA said that Annavarapu Ramaswamy has nurtured several artistes in the city and brought fame to the country. As a contemporary of the maestro Mangalmapalli Balamurali Krishna, he performed on thousands of stages across the world.

He exhorted the youth to take a cue from the artistes like Ramaswamy and Sumati to bring laurels to the city. YSRCP leaders Oggu Vicky, Vaddi Vasu, Yannam Ratna Rao, Siva Reddy, Gontla Ramamohan Rao, Pandu, Dammalapalli Seshan, Murali, Challa Sudhakar, Vithal and others participated.